Via this partnership, Dabble aims to revamp its online experience so that it caters to its growing segment of digitally native customers. More precisely, the social betting platform will reportedly expand its current payment options to allow users to pay with their preferred methods like Google and Apple Pay. Additionally, Dabble seeks to boost its fraud protection measures.





More details about the partnership

Context-wise, Dabble’s decision follows a recent announcement from the Australian government outlining its intentions to enact measures that would prohibit betting companies from allowing customers to use credit cards for online gambling. Although a date for when the ban will start has yet to be made public, the government revealed that it aims to present the legislation to parliament later in 2023.

Primer’s infrastructure makes it possible for businesses to add new payment methods and it reportedly simplifies the costly and time-intensive process of back-end development usually required. By leveraging this solution, Dabble will gain access to over 100 integrations through the unified payments infrastructure’s network of providers. Consequently, the platform anticipates that it will strengthen its fraud protection capabilities and optimise its operational efficiency.

According to the official press release, since May 2023, by employing a multi-processor approach, Dabble has achieved authorisation rates exceeding 90% and has caught fraudulent attempts via its 3DS approach on Primer.

Following the announcement, officials from Primer reiterated that the collaboration with Dabble aimed to improve the payment experience for the platform’s users. They further added that, in the wake of their expansion into Australia, they noticed an increase in demand for a unified strategy encompassing payment methods, fraud prevention, and commerce services. As a result, they highlighted that securing access to a network of providers would hold a pivotal role in expediting their growth.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Spring Racing Carnival, Dabble officials expressed their confidence that the payments and checkout process will continue to cater to the needs of their customers even during busy periods.