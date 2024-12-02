Da Vinci Capital invests in Global Fintech Solutions

The investment came from several funds under the management of Da Vinci Capital and from its the portfolio group, ITI Funds.

Investment group Prytek was a co-investor in the investment round. GFS creates a one-stop-shop solution for the digitalisation and innovation of various core business processes for financial corporations and other financial institutions in order to integrate and implement technology from fast growing, promising and top-tier tech global companies such as Way2Vat, PayBox, Ezbob.

GFS acquires exclusive licenses for global tech products for further technology transfer into the markets with low penetration and high growth potential, including Russia. Current product portfolio includes 7 core technologies. Company plans to enlarge its product portfolio twofold in 2018, boost its revenue to USD 20 million in 2019 and conduct an IPO in two-three years at the international exchange.

GFS offices are located in Luxembourg, Russia and Israel.