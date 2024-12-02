D24 partners with Yuno to drive cross-border ecommerce







This collaboration will facilitate companies of all sizes to conduct online transactions seamlessly and streamline digital payments across more than 60 countries, helping them scale and enter new markets quickly.





Navigating global payments

Merchants in LATAM, Asia, and Africa looking to expand internationally have struggled with the complexities of global payments, due to the diversity of local payment processors, currency fluctuations, and the growing popularity of APMs. These challenges are particularly pronounced in Latin America, where markets are growing at an fast rate, including Mexico (25.1% year-on-year), Argentina (17.0%), and Brazil (15.4%).

D24’s ‘deep payment’ solutions empower companies of all sizes, across nearly 30 countries and three continents, to access comprehensive payment processing solutions including cards and alternative payment methods. Yuno's platform enables businesses to access more than 300 payment methods worldwide, as well as innovative features including one-click checkout, AI-enabled smart routing, and anti-fraud tools through a single, unified and easy-to-use interface.

The newly formed partnership will offer merchants across LATAM, Asia, and Africa these ‘deep payment’ solutions as well as 24/7 support via one contract along with a single API integration. Additionally, they will have access to dedicated Yuno and D24 account managers to ensure a smooth and efficient user experience.

In a comment, officials from D24 said that for growing businesses, managing multiple payment methods, currencies, and systems can be overwhelming. An increasing proportion of online transactions recorded in Latin America are cross border, accounting for up to a third of Mexican purchases, for instance, as well as 19% in Chile, 16% in Argentina and, even 7% in Brazil. This collaboration is designed to streamline, simplify and optimise the cross-border payment processes for businesses, developing the infrastructure to support multiple payment methods.

In a reply, representatives from Yuno stated that they are happy to embark on this new partnership with D24. By combining Yuno's payment orchestration platform with D24's expertise in accepting local payments anywhere, they will deliver solutions that drive growth, improve efficiency, and foster innovation for clients.