D-Wave partners with Satispay





Integrating D-Wave’s constrained quantic model (CQM) hybrid solver, the application identifies more effective approaches to Satispay’s rewards programs and efforts to increase membership to the payment network. Moreover, the application showed a 50% improvement in customer rewards programs for the same amount of budget.











The partnership’s objective

Currently, Satispay plans to transition the quantum-hybrid application into production, with the company’s internal teams set to use it on a weekly basis. The partnership between the two companies comes as a response to the increased adoption of Satispay in countries such as Italy and France, with consumers and businesses looking for a simple, secure, and user-friendly way to send, receive, and spend money.



According to Satispay’s officials, the collaboration with D-Wave allowed the company to build a quantum-hybrid application that demonstrated immediate business value at scale. This enables Satispay to manage its rewards program more efficiently to reduce costs, improve rewards appreciation, and drive increased membership. The CQM hybrid solver is available in the Leap real-time quantum cloud service.





D-Wave’s quantum in financial services





The company offers its services to the



D-Wave’s main objective is to unlock the potential of quantum computing to benefit businesses and the overall society, providing customers with practical quantum applications for issues such as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modelling. Some of the company’s clients include Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, the University of Southern California, and Unisys, among others.The company offers its services to the financial sector to enhance risk management, lower transaction costs, and improve forecasting. D-Wave provides a phased, consultative approach to guide financial services firms in their quantum journey to ensure demonstrable success and early proven ROI.

More information about Satispay