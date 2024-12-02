















In a bid to improve and simplify how integrators process payments, D-Tools introduced a new solution, D-Tools Payments, that is secure and fully embedded, working directly within the D-Tools Cloud environment. In addition, D-Tools Payments is set to improve workflows for integrators via a compliant and convenient payment system, featuring an intuitive onboarding and underwriting process, transparent transaction fees, and accelerated time-to-cash for ACH payments. Through embedded financial reporting, D-Tools aims to allow integrators to reconcile payment transactions and cash deposits more efficiently.Moreover, representatives from D-Tools underlined that, as invoicing and collecting payments represent a substantial component of any integrator’s business, their company launched D-Tools Payments to enable users to simplify payment processing, including requests and bank deposits. The new solution was developed to support project progress payments, one-time payments, and automated recurring payments for service and monitoring agreements.

D-Tools Payments’ features and capabilities

As per the information detailed in the press release, D-Tools Payments provides:

A simplified onboarding and underwriting process which allows integrators to start processing transactions without facing delays or complexities;

Automated issuance and collection of recurring invoices;

Integration with Quickbooks and other accounting tools;

In-app notifications to alert merchants of potential issues and offer actionable guidance for simplified resolution;

Embedded financial reporting, which delivers payment status and supports integrators in managing the payment lifecycle from invoice to bank deposit from within the D-Tools Cloud environment;

Transparent fees for credit card and ACH transactions;

Convenient access to funds when ACH payments are taken;

Encryption and advanced security protocols that focus on ensuring that transactions are safeguarded.

Moreover, D-Tools Payments comes as an addition to the suite of capabilities provided by D-Tools Cloud, which currently includes service management, project management, intelligence visual quoting, interactive system design, change order handling, sales pipeline and CRM administration, multimedia proposals, product procurement, and scheduling, among others. The newly launched solution comes to support clients on service or monitoring agreements that require monthly, quarterly, or annual invoicing, allowing integrators to accelerate their cash flow by automating the collection process.