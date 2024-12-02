Czech Republic: online sales to increase by 15 percent y-o-y in 2015 - report

Czech citizens most often buy electronic goods in online shops, according to estimates released by the Association for Electronic Commerce (APEK) and price comparison website Heureka.cz. Tomáš Braverman, head of Heureka.cz, has claimed that the significantly growing categories were cosmetic goods and healthcare, with 29% and clothing and fashion, with 15% in 2014.

Czech citizens will also order services worth EUR 952 million (CZK 26 billion) on the internet in 2015, an increase of almost 25%, as compared to 2014. Up to 60% of online purchase of services will be made using online payments, according to Gabriel Kalapos, the head of payment gateway PayU in the Czech Republic.

