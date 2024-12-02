Czech Republic-based APEK joins Ecommerce Europe

APEK is the 14th national association that has become a member of Ecommerce Europe and follows the recent joining of Netcomm Suisse (Switzerland) and Greca (Greece).

According to recently published facts and figures by Ecommerce Europe, the internet is one of the fastest growing sectors compared to traditional sectors in the Czech Republic. Czech online shopping has continuously grown in the past few years. Just over 3 million Czech citizens bought goods and services online with a total value of EUR 1.8 billion in 2012. This equals to an increase of 19.6%, as compared to 2011.

Ecommerce was projected to grow almost 19% to EUR 2.1 billion in 2013 and local online total retail share was more than 5% in 2013, according to Jan Vetyška, Executive Director of APEK.

Founded in 2006, Asociace pro elektronickou komerci (APEK) is an association of more than 300 companies and experts operating in e-commerce business in Czech Republic. The main objectives are to continuously develop Czech ecommerce and to support members in professional education, legislation issues and communication with the Czech administration. The members of APEK cover more than 70% of Czech ecommerce turnover.