Czech fashion store Zoot launches in Romania

The entry on the Romanian market happens after an investment of about EUR 8 million which Zoot wants to use to expand across the country, ecommercenews.eu reports. Zoot makes it possible for customers to order different sizes and colors and only pay for what suits them.

Acoording to Business Review Romania, cited by the source, Zoot also wants to serve customers in Romania with its so-called ‘happiness booths’. This concept is based on the possibility of ordering different sized and colors of the same model of clothing. The goods are delivered to the special dressing rooms, where a customer can try them on and pay only for the clothing that suits them.

Zoot already has a happiness booth in downtown Bucharest, but is planning to open one more before the end of 2015. A cross-country expansion is expected to start in 2016. According to the online retailer, every order made on Zoot.ro will be delivered for free to the happiness booths or at the desired address within 72 hours (48 hours if the address is in Bucharest). And if a customer decides to return a product, he can do this for free within the next 90 days.

Zoot decided to enter the Romanian market because of the potential this country has. “Romania is among the countries whose growth rate for the next five years is among the highest in Central and Eastern Europe”, says CEO Ladislav Trpak. “Other determining factors were an already established production market and the local mobile and internet penetration rapid growth.”