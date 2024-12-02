Cyxtera upgrades total fraud protection platform with Risk Orchestrator

This dynamic protection solution enables multiple Cyxtera anti-fraud products to share intelligence for decision-making and fraud case management. Risk Orchestrator integrates strong authentication, transaction monitoring, device context and brand monitoring, minimising the effect of complex transactional fraud schemes.

Moreover, Risk Orchestrator allows disparate solutions to communicate clearly and connect critical anti-fraud functions. This intelligence sharing results in informed decisions that leverage contextual data, gathered across all stages of the fraud life cycle.

Some of the many use cases that Risk Orchestrator covers are:

risk-based authentication, which combines transaction monitoring with step-up authentication;

risk and context-based authentication, which combines of transaction login and monitoring with multi-factor authentication;

streamlined integration, combining login monitoring and device context.

Data is integrated into a console that allows users drag-and-drop control to create intuitive workflows, and enables organisations to incorporate machine learning-based analysis into their authentication process and respond to even the most advanced attacks quickly. Risk Orchestrator eliminates the burden of complex development projects and empowers customers to improve risk-quality transactions.