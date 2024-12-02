Cyprus to unleash blockchain and fintech development

VeChain Foundation, a Singapore-registered legal entity with focus on building public blockchain solutions, abd Cream will establish a partnership in Cyprus focused on the development and implementation of blockchain solutions.

For this, the two companies have joined forces with Invest Cyprus, the national investment partner of the Republic of Cyprus.

The three companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic collaboration – to establish a framework for blockchain initiatives.

The parties will work together to accomplish several national level cinvestment strategies involving the advancement of blockchain technology and blockchain powered economies. This cooperation will show the use of blockchain technology in financial services, investments and economic reform moving into many other aspects of society, in the context of government policy developing a new era of blockchain technology in Cyprus.