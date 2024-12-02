



Following the announcement, the launch aligns with Cynergy Bank’s commitment to sustainability, as well as its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.

As part of its initiative, Cynergy Bank has transitioned its Business Current Account debit cards from traditional plastic to this sustainable alternative, a process that represents a significant step forward in Cynergy Bank’s strategy to reduce plastic waste in its business operations.











More information on Cynergy Bank’s product launch

Cynergy Bank’s upcycled debit card was developed as a feature for eco-conscious business customers and complements the Business Current Account’s other benefits: the interest rate of 2.50% AER variable paid on deposits up to and including GBP 25,000, and 0.25% AER variable thereafter. At the same time, customers can apply for the Business Current Account via a simple digital application process and manage their accounts by using Cynergy Bank’s new online banking platform.

In addition, the Business Current Account provides a full suite of services to support daily business banking operations, including a range of Foreign Exchange (FX) and payment products. The Business Current Account is also serviced by the Cynergy Mobile Banking app, providing multiple benefits such as viewing balances, scheduling payments, transferring money between accounts, and arranging appointments with a dedicated Relationship Manager.

The product launch also marks a significant step in Cynergy Bank’s broader ESG strategy, which was developed in order to drive a positive environmental and social impact. Furthermore, Cynergy Bank is setting a new standard for sustainable business operations, encouraging an overall positive change across the financial sector.