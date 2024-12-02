CYBG chooses The ID Co. for first open banking solution launch

B, which was launched in 2016, offers interactive tools designed to offer customers a single place to manage their financial and lifestyle needs.

CYBG recently launched its aggregation service, allowing customers to see their current account details and balances from various banks and building societies within the B app.

B customers can now import data from a range of UK banks – such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Santander, RBS, and Nationwide, Starling and Monzo. The functionality has been rolled out live to all B app iOS customers.

Last month, The ID Co. launched its open banking API platform.

The new solution enables business customers to use the company’s DirectID to access open banking services with live connections to various UK banks.

The solution features tools for income verification and underwriting, and verifies account information with instant access to digital bank statements.

DirectID also includes an anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and know your customer (KYC) verification process, and real-time assessments of credit risk exposure.

DirectID is currently live with lenders, FIs, and fintechs in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands. The ID Co.’s other customers include OakNorth Bank, Navient, and Prosper.