Cybertonica rolls out new product suite and unveils fresh brand identity

In 2015, the company introduced a new way of interacting with authentication, fraud detection and payment authorisation using multiple data streams to do real-time risk detection. Back then, Cybertonica was using ML and AI in new ways in the payments and banking industries.

Today, Cybertonica provides an expert risk management SaaS platform and the new client-side behavioural and biometrics is integrated into its Anomalytics and ScreenWiZe products. Moreover, the company’s standard GoFrictionless offering can be upgraded to this level of functionality with a short API update.

Cybertonica is kicking off its branding debut at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam from June 3rd – 5th, 2019. To learn about Anomalytics, ScreenWiZe and GoFrictionless powered by Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, meet the team at booth H121.