Cybertonica, Credit Kudos partner using AI to boost consumer lending

Credit Kudos is an FCA-authorised challenger Credit Bureau and Account Information Service Provider (AISP) that uses financial behaviour to measure creditworthiness. The partnership with Cybertonica and the use of their new ScreenWiZe product will support new features and behavioural analytics.

By using Open Banking standards, transaction data combined with biometric and behavioural modelling, the approval time of an application, plus fraud and default rates can be reduced. Cybertonica uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to manage risk and fraud. The company’s services manage card-not-present and other categories of fraud, such as money laundering and account takeover.