CyberSource merchants now able to offer Sezzle buy now, pay later solution

Via this partnership, CyberSource merchants will be able to offer Sezzles zero-interest buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution.

Sezzles alternative payment solution enables shoppers to split ecommerce purchases into four interest-free installments over the course of six weeks, at zero interest. With Sezzle, consumers can shop at their favourite stores online in a more financially responsible way without an impact to credit scores, incurring interest on payments, or risk of going into debt.

CyberSource is a payment gateway and merchant services provider that is focused on the active management of the payment process from payment acceptance and order screening, through reconciliation and payment security. To find out more about their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.