CyberSource and Authorize.Net support Visa Checkout, Apple Pay and PayPal

According to recent research, mobile commerce will account for 27% of US retail ecommerce sales (USD 132.7 billion) in 2018, up from 19% in 2014, and comprise nearly half of all web sales worldwide.

Visa Checkout is a web and mobile-payment solution which replaced the digital wallet V.me, and which works with retailers and financial institutions to provide online and mobile payments to consumers. It launched in mid-July and is accepted by about 30 retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Gap, United Airlines, and Staples, according to Visas website.

Since 1996, Authorize.Net has been a provider of payment gateway services, managing the submission of billions of transactions to the processing networks on behalf of merchant customers. Authorize.Net is a solution of CyberSource Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Visa.