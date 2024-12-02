Cybersecurity Talent Initiative rolled out by Mastercard, Microsoft, Federal Agencies, and more

The program a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership to recruit the nation’s best minds to defend against global cyberattacks. The launch of this initiative serves as a call to action for leading companies, federal agencies and higher education institutions to come together and help grow the talent pipeline of cybersecurity technologists to protect the nation and support our digital economy.

With more than 313,000 cybersecurity job openings in the US between September 2017 and August 2018, the talent deficit is significant and the need for a skilled workforce is steadily expanding. A selective cross-sector opportunity for highly qualified, recent graduates in cybersecurity-related fields, the Cybersecurity Talent Initiative helps to jumpstart careers and provide the training and experience needed to lead the nation’s cyber defence across the public and private sectors.

Participants selected for the program will be guaranteed a two-year placement at a federal agency with cybersecurity opportunities. Before the conclusion of their federal service, participants will then be eligible for full-time positions with the program’s private sector partners, and once hired, will receive up to USD 75,000 in student loan assistance.