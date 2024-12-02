Cybersecurity company WISeCoin announces STO

Sweden-based cybersecurity company WISeCoin is a subsidiary of WISeKey, which was created to further pursue their blockchain identity strategy. The decision to host an STO came after WISeKey’s representatives discussed how the platform utilises a wide-range of ‘blockchain enabled microchips’ to provide clients with a customisable identification system, and how to revolutionise the world of digital identification via the integration of IoT, blockchain, and AI.

As such, WISeCoin developers decided to leverage the immutable nature of blockchain technology by pairing it with the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the network of smart devices currently entering the market, and that are able to monitor and communicate with each other.