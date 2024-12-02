Cybersecurity company KnowBe4 reaches USD 1 bln valuation

KKR will make its investment through its Next Generation Technology Fund. KnowBe4 provides security awareness training and offers a simulated phishing platform, which is designed to create an “educated human firewall” within any organisation. The cybersecurity company serves more than 25,000 organisations and has over USD 100 million of recurring revenue. So far, KnowBe4 has made strategic acquisitions of companies such as Brazil-based El Pescador and Norwegian company CLTRe.

Existing investors Elephant and TenEleven Ventures also participated in the round. The latter joined KKR in making an initial investment in KnowBe4 earlier in 2019. The investment will fund platform development and will build on nearly triple-digit growth to achieve global expansion.