Cybersecurity company Bleckwen launches to fight money laundering

The startup offers a behavioural analytics platform that leverages AI, machine learning, and heuristics to spot anomalies like authorised push payments, a form of real-time fraud involving social engineering. Bleckwen’s encrypted solution runs on public cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, or on-premises.

The announcement was accompanied by a USD 10 million funding round led by Ring Capital. The round will support the Paris-based start-up’s international expansion and continued software development. The round also saw participation from TempoCap, Bpifrance, and Ineo. Bleckwen was founded within Ercom in 2016 and spun out in 2019 with 35 employees.