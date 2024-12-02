CyberloQ to protect QRails Global payment processing platforms

The goal of both companies is to prevent fraud before it happens. The multi-factor authentication of CyberloQ involves multiple scenarios to protect cardholder accounts. CyberloQ uses SIC codes for companies or parents wishing to prevent access to certain “purchases or services”. Leveraging Google’s geolocation service, CyberloQ creates a virtual boundary known as a Geofence around each user and their confidential information.

Whether it is bank cards, websites or databases, the CyberloQ software can be installed on the client’s servers or CyberloQ can handle the authentications on its own servers. Their apps run autonomously and their APIs can be integrated into the card issuer’s exiting app system.