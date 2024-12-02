CyberInt to offer risk profiling scorecard tool for retail and hospitality

Leveraging this unique risk profiling scorecard, CyberInt is launching a packaged solution for retailers and ecommerce players to address the specific cybersecurity and fraud challenges they face.

The RH-ISAC operates as a central hub for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence, connecting information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels. RH-ISAC serves all retail and hospitality companies, including physical and online-only retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and more.

The modular solution includes the risk profiling scorecard developed for RH-ISAC, managed threat detection and response with actionable insights, and response actions or mitigation recommendations. Its based on the Argos digital risk protection platform, which includes, targeted threat intelligence, third-party cyberscore, digital presence monitoring, and proactive threat hunting services.

The CyberInt Retail Protection solution addresses the needs of retailers and ecommerce companies, which have become the top targeted industry for their data. They have faced increasing vulnerabilities as a result of digitization, cloud adoption, and the multichannel approach to satisfy customer expectations.