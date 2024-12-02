Cybereason raises USD 200 mln from Japans SoftBank

Other backers include Lockheed Martin, CRV, and Spark Capital, although Cybereason did not disclose its valuation. The aim of the new funds is to grow the company’s global expansion with their partner community, as well as to invest in research and development, and look at potential acquisition opportunities in order to stay ahead of hackers.

Cybereason said it would continue to innovate its core endpoint protection platform. Endpoint protection platforms refer to technologies that can prevent malware attacks, detect malicious activities, and provide corporate security teams with the ability to investigate and fix network breaches.