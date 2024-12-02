Cybera enables connectivity between POS and NBS processors

With this new partnership, Cybera has given NBS the ability to process payment through POS systems. Cybera will enable the conversion of the serial signal emitted from the POS system into IP, allowing existing POS customers the ability to implement NBS as a payment processor. By performing the embedded serial conversion and placing the payment traffic into a secure end-to-end segmented network, Cybera is able to reduce the scope of the customers’ Card Data Environment (CDE), improving PCI compliance.

Cybera serves various customers, small businesses to large multi-national corporations in the retail, restaurant/hospitality and convenience/petroleum industries.

National Bankcard is a provider of credit card and debit card-based payment processing services to merchants located across the US.