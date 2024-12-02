Cyber-criminal sells hacked KYC data on the dark web

The hacker, who identifies himself as ExploitDOT, claims to have collected the data from some of the cryptocurrency exchanges such as Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and Bitfinex. In general, these exchanges require their clients to comply with KYC regulations. The hacked KYC data discloses personal information ranging from drivers licence, ID cards to passport data.

In order to sell it, the negative actor put up an ad which displays prices that go as low as USD 10 per 100 documents. He also offers a discount to those buying in bulk offering USD 1 per 1,000 documents for orders over 25,000 documents and USD 2 per 1,000 documents for an order of 10,000 documents.

A Binance spokesperson was also quoted saying the exchange has their “theories in regards to how this information may have been obtained” and added that there are no signs of unauthorised access to their system, according to Crypto Line News.