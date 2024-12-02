CWP launches mobile money service

Movil Cash enables customers of CWPs +Movil mobile service to use their mobile handset as an electronic wallet which can transfer money, top-up credit and purchase goods and services.

One of the first services to adopt Movil Cash is Panamas highway toll company, ENA. Movil Cash customers are set to be able to pay for toll roads using their mobile phones.

Movil Cash is based on a technology platform supported by MetroBank, a Panamanian financial institution. The system has been approved and complies with the laws and regulations of Panama’s financial system.

To use the system +Movil customers will need to register in any CWP store or through an authorised Movil Cash agent.

In recent news, Canadian provider of mobile money transaction platforms Telepin Software has been selected by CWP to provide the infrastructure for Movil Cash.