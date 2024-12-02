CWallet and Microsoft Qatar offer fintech services through Azure

This partnership was formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by CWallet and Microsoft Qatar and will lead to the migration of CWallet’s entire technology stack to Microsoft Azure. This migration will offer users the security, scalability, and end-user experience that they expect from CWallet and Microsoft.

By teaming with Microsoft and migrating its technology stack to Azure, CWallet can ensure that its organisation runs on a trusted cloud platform in Qatar. Azure also allows it to build, deploy, and manage apps without buying or maintaining the underlying infrastructure. This partnership will enable it to deliver end-user experience to its B2B and B2C customers.

Under the new agreement, CWallet will leverage a number of Microsoft products and services including, but not limited to, Azure Machine Learning, Cosmos DB, Power BI, Kubernetes, Application Insights, and other Azure security services to help drive business value and accelerate innovation for CWallet, CPay, CShop, and any future ventures.

This news comes ahead of the launch of the Microsoft Cloud Datacenter Region in Qatar, which will deliver a set of enterprise-grade cloud services for developers and businesses of all sizes to create new customer experiences, transform their business and operations, and accelerate the pace of innovation.