CVS Pharmacy introduces its mobile payments solution, CVS Pay

The idea, the company explains, is to eliminate the number of steps it takes today to complete a checkout.

Currently, customers have to either present their physical CVS rewards card at the register, or they have to say their name and birthday in order for the store associate to look up their account information. Then, after their purchases and prescriptions are run up, they have to pay.

Now, all the verifications for the prescriptions and the payment – including name, birth date, signature, and PIN – will take place in the app.

CVS Pay will be the first mobile payments solution CVS Pharmacy has adopted. More than that, implementing its own solution means it doesn’t require any new hardware, and it’s a full end-to-end solution.

The app offers the possibility to do things like store additional payment cards, including FSA (Flexible Spending Accounts) or HSA (Health Spending Accounts), in order to split purchases.