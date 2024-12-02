CVC Capital Partners complets acquisition of Skrill

Founded in 2001 and with operations across Europe and in the US, Skrill is a provider of digital wallet technology, with 36 million account holders and revenues of over EUR 220 million in 2013. Using Skrill, customers can make mobile and online payments without revealing personal financial data. It also provides a way to send and receive money instantly, online.

Skrill’s worldwide payment network offers businesses access to direct payment processing via 100 payment options in 200 countries and in over 40 currencies, through just one integration. Also part of Skrill Group is paysafecard, a prepaid payment card that can be bought from one of 450,000 sales outlets across Europe and used to make safe online payments, without a bank account or credit card, at 4,000 participating online outlets.

