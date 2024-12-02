Customers reluctant to being tracked via mobile - report

According to a study conducted by Retale, a location-based shopping platform aggregating weekly circulars from retailers for mobile and digital devices, despite the growing list of mobile technologies, consumer adoption has been slowed by lack of awareness and understanding. 75% of survey respondents are unaware that iBeacon exists, while only 11% of Android users claim to use Google Wallet, and just 23% of iOS users have tried Passbook for coupon shopping offers.

Additionally, the study revealed that iOS users are more receptive to in-store push notifications, only 29% of mobile app users are not concerned with being monitored, 56% of mobile shoppers dont know near field communications (NFC) is a contactless payment system used for mobile payments, and the 38% who are familiar with the technology choose not to use it.

Finally, the study revealed that only 5% to 6% say they regularly use NFC to pay retailers.