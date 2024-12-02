Customer info leaked in Radisson Hotel data breach

Radisson Rewards members were directly informed on 30 and 31 October that a security incident was discovered and that personal information was leaked. Thus, information such as names, physical addresses, countries of residence, email addresses, and some company names, telephone numbers, frequent flyer numbers, and Radisson Rewards member numbers were compromised.

The hotel chain’s advisory suggests that potentially employee accounts, which had permission to access this data, were at fault and fraudulently accessed by an attacker. Still, no financial data or passwords were involved in the breach, says the hotel chain for ZDnet.

The chain accounts for over 1,400 hotels in over 70 countries and includes the Park Plaza brand, Country Inn & Suites, Park Inn, and Radisson Collection.