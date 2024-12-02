Cuscal, CUA launch HCE mobile payments solution with CUA redi2PAY

Following the agreement, CUA cardholders can download the redi2PAY app from the Google Play Store to make mobile payments at the approximately 100,000 contactless terminals already rolled out around Australia.

By incorporating single use tokens as part of the approach, the application enables consumers to make a number of transactions even when the mobile is out of internet coverage range.

In recent news, Cuscal has launched a trial of a HCE-based mobile payment functionality, for Visa cardholders, in Australia and the Asia-Pacific.