Curve to allow users to use Amex cards

Curve has been trialling Amex compatibility with its platform in closed Beta since November 2018. During closed Beta testing, at least 500 Curve users spent more than GBP 1 million on their Amex cards by paying with Curve.

Curve connects all cards into one card that is aimed to help users save money and earn rewards. The company’s “all your cards in one” technology helps customers synchronise their debit and credit cards onto the Curve app and leave home with just one Curve card.

With Curve, Amex card members continue to earn American Express Membership Rewards points when they spend with their Curve card and in addition gain Curve Rewards points too when shopping at Amazon, Uber, Tesco, Sainsbury, Waitrose, Ocado, Selfridges, BP, and more.