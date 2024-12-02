Curve raises USD 55 mln, rounds funds to over USD 75 mln

The deal brings the total amount raised by Curve to more than USD 75 mln, valuing the startup at around USD 250 mln.

Curve links up different banking apps, meaning users can track payments from several different cards at once, or choose which bank card they want to pay with using their Curve card or contactless payment on their smartphone.

Its technology includes a payment card that lets users swap payments between different cards and accounts, including retroactively changing payments between different bank accounts up to two weeks in the past. It also offers spending updates and monitoring like other rival finance apps.

Curves business model eschews becoming a fully-fledged bank, instead relying on fees from some cash withdrawals and subscription fees for cards with added perks and cashback offers.