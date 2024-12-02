Curve raises GBP 2 million to continue its app development

The fintech raised the sum from Connect Ventures, MD Paul Townsend, payments industry veteran and Vitesse, Samos Investments, which has backed Ocado, Betfair, and Kabbee. Top tech talent such as Taavet Hinrikus, TransferWise cofounder, Ed Wray from Betfair, Ricky Knox, Tandem Bank cofounder, Michael Kent, Azimo cofounder, Investec Group, Seedcamp, the Google Wallet founders, and the founders of Money2020 have also taken part in Curve’s funding.

Curve is the creator of a smart MasterCard that can be controlled from an app and aims to replace your wallet. The Curve card allows customers use all their cards — debit, credit, etc. — by selecting the relevant card on the app. Besides there features, Curve plans to build money management tools, financing options, and loyalty point features. Curve says over GBP 15 million has been spent on its cards today across 80 currencies.

However, at the beginning of 2016, American Express blocked it from using its card mirroring features, according to BusinesInsider. One of Curves key selling points was its ability to let people earn AmEx points through the card in places that dont accept AmEx.

At the moment, Curve is targeting SMEs owners, but plans to roll out services for consumers at the beginning of 2017.