Thales has partnered with digital wallet Curve to offer secure and modern payment solutions on iOS for financial institutions.

The initiative comes as Curve launched Curve Pay on iOS in EEA, becoming a competitor for Apple Pay. The app launched on iOS in May 2025, allowing iPhone users to make contactless payments by double-clicking the side button on their device. Curve’s aim with the launch was to support banks in minimising the transaction costs coming from Apple.

More control over finances

The collaboration aims to transform everyday spending, enabling Curve customers who use Android and iOS to leverage NFC payments directly in the Curve app for contactless payments in-store.

Curve is driven by Thales’ D1 platform in Europe, allowing customers to digitise a payment card through a mobile wallet. D1 is a cloud-based platform that operates in real time and enables a simple integration with existing systems to offer secure and instant payment services.

With millions of customers on the continent and partnerships with companies such as Samsung and PayPal, Curve is committed to delivering alternatives to traditional industry players, avoiding fees, and offering customers more choice. The initiative with Thales reflects a technological partnership which provided for Huawei Pay powered by the digital wallet.

Curve’s mission with this collaboration is to redefine the e-wallet experience with Thales and offer users a simple, secure, and modern payment solution. By further developing Curve Pay, powered by Thales’ platform, the company improves transactions and supports customers in taking full control over their financial lives.

Thales believes in secure, open, and user-focused digital payment experiences to drive development in the future. Its collaboration with Curve Pay highlights how fintechs and trusted technology can shape the industry. By integrating its D1 platform, Thales is allowing for more freedom for mobile NFC payments, without the need to compromise security or compliance. The initiative reflects the two companies’ shared commitment to offering users more control and supporting dynamic payment ecosystems.