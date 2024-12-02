Curve partners with Nuvei





Throughout this partnership, Nuvei will provide its suite of services, global reach, and expertise in local markets in order to provide card acquiring and alternative payment methods (APMs) for customer transfer of funds, to and from the Curve digital wallet.

Nuvei’s stack payments technology will also maximise payment acceptance and reduce operating costs. Curve is set to benefit from Nuvei’s customisable, real-time, and secure reporting tools, which will enable the company to monitor all transactions through a single analytics portal.

In addition, Curve will leverage Nuvei’s global acquiring reach in order to accelerate its international expansion development. The partnership aims to enable Curve to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

All the relevant APMs in the markets Curse operates in are set to be available to the company’s clients and customers soon.







Nuvei’s recent partnerships and developments

Canada-based company, Nuvei offers modular, scalable, secure, and flexible technology services to its customers, allowing enterprises to accept payments, provide all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, bank, risk, and fraud management solutions. The firm had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, Nuvei announced its collaboration with Esenda in order to launch an online Tuition Fee Collection and Income Management platform. Following this partnership, Nuvei integrated its payment technology with Esenda’s fee management platform in order to provide educational providers with a service that focused on increasing efficiency and optimising security. Payments and transactions were made online for tuition fees, corporate debentures, as well as additional student-related fees, and extra-curricular activities.

By implementing the solution, education providers were enabled to offer relevant flexible alternative payment methods to their students and their families, despite their location.

Earlier in the same month, the fintech company announced the launch of its upgraded payment services for business-to-business (B2B) payments in the region of Canada. Nuvei’s B2B payment offerings and enterprise resource planning (ERP) integration came with an increasingly robust suite of Canadian processing capabilities.

According to the press release published at the time, B2B companies that worked with Nuvei were allowed to provide their Canada-based clients with a holistic payment service, including card-no-present and account-to-account processing capabilities.



