Curve launches purchase protection policy for cardholders

According to the fintech comany, the Curve Purchase Protection Policy covers all credit and debit card payments made via the Curve card, giving cardholders an extra layer of protection for disputes with merchants. The Mastercard chargeback scheme, which previously covered Curve card payments, continues to apply to transactions of more than GBP 100,000.

The launch of the policy comes just days after Curve celebrated the first anniversary of its launch across 27 European countries. The company recently experienced a stumble when it announced that AMEX was back, following service months of the credit card not being used as an option for its service. AMEX decided that following the announcement it blocked the service.