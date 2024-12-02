Curve launches mobile offering with Samsung Pay

Curve’s proposition as a banking platform allows customers to link their Samsung Pay account to any Mastercard and Visa debit or credit card. Samsung users who sign up will also benefit from Curve’s features such as Go-Back-In-Time, and 1% instant Curve Cash.

Users can launch Samsung Pay with a simple swipe from the bottom edge of their screen to bring up the last used credit, debit or prepaid card, use their iris, pin or fingerprint to prove their identity, and tap their device on a payment terminal to make a payment. Samsung Pay allows customers to use contactless payment for transactions over GBP 30 (subject to merchant policies).