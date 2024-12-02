Curve launches "financial time travel"

The solution allows users to retroactively choose a different credit or debit card for a purchase they have already made. Starting from July 2017, the startup will allow its customers to go back in time and switch the card used for any given transaction for up to two weeks after the purchase. Moreover, the startup provides customers a solution that can aggregate all of their existing Mastercard and Visa payment cards. Users can carry only the Curve card and switch between the cards they want to use for a purchase through a mobile phone app.

The facility is created due to the fact that some users might have funds available in their current account days after a purchase paid for with a credit card, and would therefore prefer to switch the transaction to a debit card to avoid interest fees.

The startup, which is still in beta testing mode, has already had more than 50,000 sign-ups, with the cards having been used for over USD 64.7 million in transactions so far.