Curve enables users to send and receive money fee free from any account

Curve Send is the first feature Curve has launched that is not directly connected to the Curve card. It also eliminates the lengthy money transfer process experienced by many when they want to send money to their friends or peers using multiple bank accounts or multiple currencies.

To transfer money via Curve Send is a simple process, all a Curve customer has to do is open the Curve app, choose a contact and amount before selecting any of their bank cards from which to send the money.

Once the money has been sent, the recipient, if they are a Curve customer already, just has to select the bank card on which they would like to receive the money. If the recipient is not a Curve customer, they simply enter their bank card details or take a photo of their bank card via a link which will be shared by the sender. Once complete, Curve will send the money directly to that bank account.