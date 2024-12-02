Curve announces global expansion plans

Following its launch in the UK, the company’s plan is to expand internationally by opening six offices across Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Poland.

The Curve card, powered by the Curve app, allows customers to add all their debit and credit cards into one Mastercard debit card, helping the user manage their money. Users get instant notifications on all their spend, get no currency exchange fees abroad, see all their spend in one place and can switch which card they wish to use for payments, even after completing a purchase.