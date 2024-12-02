Curve adds zero fees when spending abroad

The company that allows users to consolidate all of their bank cards into a single Curve card and app to make it easier to manage their spending brings more financial control to those who are travelling abroad starting from 20 September 2018. Travellers will have the option of avoiding being overcharged by hidden fees as long as they use a Curve card, since the new technology eliminates currency conversion charges.

Curve users can spend abroad on any of their Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards, by syncing all their cards with the Curve card. Every time a user makes a payment with the Curve card, the card of their choosing will be charged. Each time they use it, customers will get a notification showing the amount they spent in their home currency and local currency for each transaction.

The company’s zero currency conversion fees service extends across more than 150 global currencies.