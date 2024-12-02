Curve adds Xero to its app to automate expenses

The UK-based companys app allows its users to link all of their bank cards to one contactless Mastercard. Curve said it hopes to automate the process and remove any friction associated with business expenses. It is predominantly targeted at small business owners and the self-employed.

Curve said it would add online accounting software developer Xero to the app, meaning users will now be able to claim business spending across all their accounts.

The latest feature will enable users to claim spending on all their accounts. Users categorize their bank cards into business spending and personal spending. Customers can then choose which account to purchase with. If they spend on the wrong account, they are able to reverse the decision and pay on the right card using the apps Go Back In Time feature.

After a purchase is made, data are sent straight to Xeros cloud-based accounting software. Users then photograph their receipt, which is also sent directly to Xero.

This removes the need for entering any information needed by the UKs tax watchdog HMRC (Her Majestys Revenue and Customs).