

The Currys Flexpay service, previously known as Your Plan, is now accessible across a wider range of categories and offers users increased visibility of their credit balance from past purchases.

GBP 1 in GBP 5 is spent through flexible payments

This update comes as Currys discovered that GBP 1 out of every GBP 5 was spent through its flexible payment option, surpassing the spending done with credit cards. Customers can now opt to spread the cost of their purchases through fixed monthly payments or use the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) option both in-store and online.

Currys Flexpay, powered by BNP Paribas Personal Finance, offers users access to a variety of low-rate and interest-free promotional credit options on selected products, according to the retailer. Officials from Currys stated that they are committed to supporting customers to access and benefit from modern technology that keeps them connected, healthy, productive, and entertained.

Flexible payments in the future

Flexible payments are changing the way people manage their finances, offering convenience and adaptability to suit individual needs. This approach could alleviate financial stress, allowing for a more balanced and harmonious relationship with money.

As technology continues to advance, these flexible payment systems might integrate easily with digital wallets and other financial tools, providing real-time insights and suggestions to optimise spending habits. This could allow individuals to make more informed decisions, set achievable financial goals, and ultimately increase their financial well-being.

Moreover, businesses could benefit from flexible payment systems by attracting a broader customer base and offering diverse payment options that cater to different preferences and circumstances. This adaptability could foster stronger customer relationships, loyalty, and satisfaction