Currito brings loyalty program to Google Wallet

The chain has already enabled iPhone users to save their digital loyalty and payment cards on the iPhones digital wallet app, Passbook.

Curritos presence in Google Wallet comes just one month after Google announced plans to pre-install Google Wallet on all Android phones.

Currito uses a mobile loyalty, payment, couponing, gift card and data analysis platform provided by Virtual Next. The platform does not require the restaurant chain to launch its own application. Google is currently only opening the Google Wallet platform to selected third-party developers.

In recent news, Google Wallet has made some key integrations with merchants such as Dunkin Donuts, Seamless and merchant platform Shopify.