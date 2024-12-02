Currencycloud teams with Moov to augment payment capabilities

The partnership will open new capabilities for customers of both companies. Businesses working with Currencycloud will be able to expand in the domestic US payments ecosystem, ensuring a seamless experience for their customers who are building a global business. Moov accepts, stores, and disburses money domestically, while Currencycloud moves money internationally as well as handling currency exchange.

Both businesses provide customers with embedded finance solutions, financial technology that can be integrated within a customer’s existing business. This setup is facilitating for business-to-business payments or business-to-individuals. For example, a joint customer providing software for contractors can now offer the ability to pay subcontractors within their platform both in the US and internationally.

The embedded finance specialists at Currencycloud and Moov help manage and reduce regulatory, compliance, and risk burdens, while the customer focuses on their unique business value, providing the end-user with a seamless money movement experience. Company officials stated that embedded finance has gained momentum since 2021, and demand from customers for financial solutions they can integrate into their businesses is increasing.