Currencycloud provides scalable platform for Evarvest launch

Evarvest will be using the full suite of Currencycloud’s platform to empower cross-border payments for the next generation of investors to access the largest stock markets in the world.

The new partnership will provide Evarvest with the ability to scale from its initial launch in five countries including the UK, Poland, Spain, Portugal and Lithuania, and future global expansion, providing a seamless experience for their users.

Evarvest has recently launched a EUR 75,000 funding round on the European investment platform Seedrs and will launch to consumers in the second half of 2019.

Currencycloud’s technology is unlocking the global economy for payment platforms of the future. It’s B2B cross-border payments infrastructure enables businesses to deliver better experience to their customers, though one flexible API connection. Currencycloud is regulated in Europe, the US and Canada. Currencycloud works with banks and fintechs globally including Starling Bank, Standard Bank South Africa, Travelex and Brookline Bank.

Currently, Evarvest is in the process of obtaining a UK Financial licence authorisation and preparing for their Financial Brokerage licence authorisation granted by the Bank of Lithuania and regulated under the European Central Bank.