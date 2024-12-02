Currencycloud launches Weekend FX

As explained in a press release issued by the company, Currencycloud, in partnership with Visa, has now extracted away all the risk, complexity, and cost to support businesses with cross-border payments outside of the normal Monday to Friday, with ‘Weekend FX’. This new solution means that Currencycloud clients can offer customers a competitive fixed FX rate after the markets close on a Friday evening, and this rate will be what clients and their customers settle at on Monday morning when the market opens again.

Following a pilot with clients including Swinto, Anna Money and Tuvoli, subject to approval ‘Weekend FX’ is now available to the majority of Currencycloud clients.