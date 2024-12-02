Currencycloud, Hyundai to launch mobile remittance service in Korea

The service, developed by Hyundai Motor Group’s credit issuing arm in collaboration with Korea-based Shinhan Bank, allows users to initiate overseas money transfers. The service will be available via Hyundai Card’s Global Remittance application and card members can use their app to initiate transfers without additional sign-up.

Currencycloud has provided its API integration solutions and technology, Hyundai contributed with customer analysis and several digital techniques while Shinhan Bank engineers the remittance.

The new partnership marks an important step forward in the Asian market for the UK-based payments platform. In March 2018, Currencycloud announced integration with Klarna, Travelex and Standard Bank.